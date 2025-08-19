Asia Cup 2025: Gill named vice-captain as Bumrah, Kuldeep returns to Suryakumar-led T20I side

Mumbai: India Test captain Shubman Gill has made his return to the T20I format and has been appointed vice-captain for the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE.

Gill played his last T20I in July 2024 against Sri Lanka, and his return to the shortest format hints at India’s plans to unveil him as an all-format player after his leadership elevation on the England tour. Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the side in the T20Is.

The other notable inclusions in the squad were pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who both return to the T20I side after last year’s T20 World Cup title in Barbados.

Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the standbys for India’s Asia Cup squad, said chief selector Ajit Agarkar in the press conference at BCCI headquarters.

Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh have retained their place in the squad that featured in the five-match T20I series against England earlier this year.

The eight-team Asia Cup T20I tournament will be staged in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from September 9 to 28. Defending champions India are placed in Group ‘A’ alongside Pakistan, Oman and the UAE.

The Men in Blue will start their campaign against the UAE on September 10 before the blockbuster clash against archrivals Pakistan on September 14.

India are scheduled to play 15 T20I games after the continental tournament in the build-up to next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February.

India’s squad for Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Standby: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal.