National Road Safety Month: Asif Nagar Traffic Police Conduct Awareness Drive with College Students

Hyderabad: As part of National Road Safety Month, the Asif Nagar Traffic Police Station conducted a traffic awareness programme on Wednesday to educate the public about safe road practices. The event was held under the supervision of D. Dhanalakshmi, Traffic ACP.

Students Participate in Road Safety Awareness Programme

Students from G. Pulla Reddy College actively took part in the programme organised within the Asif Nagar traffic police limits. The initiative aimed to spread awareness about traffic rules, road signs, and responsible behaviour on roads.

Practical Training on Traffic Rules and Road Signs

During the programme, students were given practical awareness sessions on:

Traffic rules and regulations

Importance of road signs and signals

Safe behaviour while crossing roads

Responsible driving and walking habits

Police officials advised students to remain alert on roads and follow traffic norms to prevent accidents.

Placard Display and Pamphlet Distribution at Pillar No. 23

As part of the awareness drive:

Students displayed placards at Pillar No. 23 , highlighting key road safety messages

, highlighting key road safety messages Flex banners were used to communicate road safety tips to commuters

were used to communicate road safety tips to commuters Pamphlets were distributed to travellers explaining the importance of following traffic rules

The campaign attracted public attention and encouraged commuters to adopt safer road practices.

Spreading the Message of Road Safety

Officials said such programmes during National Road Safety Month play a crucial role in reducing road accidents by educating young minds and the general public. The Asif Nagar Traffic Police reiterated their commitment to conducting more awareness activities across Hyderabad.

The programme concluded with a strong message that road safety is everyone’s responsibility, and following traffic rules can save lives.

