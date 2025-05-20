Asif Nagar Wine Shop Tragedy: MLA Majid Hussain Hands Over ₹5 Lakh Cheque to Victim’s Widow

Hyderabad: In a significant development following the tragic death of a young man near Chandra Wine Shop in Asif Nagar, Majlis MLA Majid Hussain has ensured financial support for the victim’s family. A cheque of ₹5 lakh has been officially handed over to the deceased man’s widow.

Negligence Claims a Life Near Wine Shop

The incident occurred a few days ago when a young man lost his life allegedly due to the negligence of the wine shop’s management. The tragic death led to public outrage and demands for accountability.

MLA Majid Hussain Takes Prompt Action

Responding to the situation, Nampally MLA Majid Hussain took swift action and held discussions with the wine shop owner. As a result of his efforts, the shop owner agreed to provide compensation, and the ₹5 lakh cheque was formally handed over to the victim’s widow.

Assurance of Wine Shop Closure

MLA Majid Hussain has also assured locals that the Chandra Wine Shop will soon be closed, citing public safety concerns and the negligence that led to the fatal incident.

Community Applauds Initiative

The local community has appreciated the MLA’s intervention and support for the grieving family. Many have called for stricter regulations on such establishments to avoid similar incidents in the future.