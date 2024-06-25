Asked to leave school for using mobile, Class 10 Student dies by suicide

Itanagar: A 15-year-old boy of Arunachal Pradesh has died allegedly by suicide a day after he was asked to leave his school for using a mobile phone on the campus as it is against the rule, an officer said on Tuesday.

The body of Chirang Kri, a class 10 student, was found hanging from a tree by the bank of the Lohit River close to the school at Amliang in Anjaw district on Monday, Superintendent of Police Rike Kamsi said.

Describing the incident as “very unfortunate”, the school principal TM Sathian said the issue was sorted out and Chirang was allowed to continue, but why the student took that extreme step is not known.

The boy’s family lodged a complaint against the principal and hostel warden at Hayuliang police station and sought an investigation into the circumstances leading to his suicide.

Police said Chirang, who used to live in the school hostel, was caught using a mobile phone on the premises of the institute, which was prohibited.

Following this, the school authorities asked his father to withdraw his ward from the institution. During a meeting with the management on June 23 in which his father was present, Chirang requested the school that he be allowed to continue his studies there.

After further deliberations, he was permitted to study at the school.

However, on the afternoon of June 23, Chirang’s uncle went to the school but he was not found.

A search ensued and on Monday, the boy was found hanging from a tree by the bank of the Lohit river. A suicide note was found in his pocket, the SP said.

Police sources said that in that note, Chirang apologised for using the mobile phone on the school premises and requested forgiveness.

“We are verifying the note. Handwriting experts will examine it to ascertain whether it was written by the deceased or not,” Kamsi said.

Principal TM Sathian said, “His father came to the school and everything was settled. Why he took the tragic step is not known. It is very unfortunate.”

The school authorities have been extending all cooperation to the police, he said.

Hayuliang police station officer-in-charge P Gami said the boy’s body was handed over to the family after completing all legal formalities.