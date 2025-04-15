Assam Celebrates Bihu, Welcomes the New Year

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that people across the state are joyfully celebrating Bihu and welcoming the Assamese New Year.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), CM Sarma wrote, “Today, from Kamakhya to Kachakanti, people across Assam are welcoming the new year and celebrating Assam’s success in the year gone by.”

He also reaffirmed the state government’s vision to elevate Assam among the top five states in the country. “On this special day, our Govt renews its commitment to make Assam one of Bharat’s Top 5 States and ensure the welfare of every citizen,” he added.

Festivities in Full Swing Across Assam

Assam is celebrating Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, which marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year. Across towns and villages, Bihu committees are organizing vibrant festivities — from traditional dance competitions to energetic musical nights featuring local artists and cultural icons.

Youth groups are immersed in rehearsals, ready to infuse the stage with passion and pride. In rural areas, the celebrations remain deeply rooted — rustic, heartfelt, and full of life.

The joyous sounds of laughter and music fill the air, bringing communities together to celebrate nature’s bounty and the enduring connection between people and the land.

Cities Join in with Equal Zeal

Even in the urban hustle, Bihu rekindles a sense of belonging and tradition. Offices and schools are closed, and people travel back to their hometowns, drawn by the warmth of family and the spirit of the season.

PM Modi Extends Greetings

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his warm wishes on the occasion of Bohag Bihu.

Sharing a message on X, PM Modi wrote, “Bohag Bihu wishes to you all!” He also added, “May the new year bring new beginnings, happiness and prosperity in all you do. Praying for everyone’s good health and fulfilment of all aspirations.”

As Assam steps into a new year with hope and celebration, Bohag Bihu continues to be a vibrant reminder of unity, heritage, and the joy of togetherness.