Assam Police arrest fake doctor in Cachar district

Guwahati: Continuing its crackdown on illegal medical practice, the Assam Police in Cachar district have arrested another individual for allegedly practising medicine using forged qualifications, officials said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Shamim Ahmed Laskar, a resident of the Bhaga area under the Dholai police station limits. He was apprehended following a complaint alleging that he had been running a medical chamber without valid medical credentials.

According to police, the arrest was made after a written complaint was submitted by Dr Abhijit Neog, Anti-Quackery and Vigilance Officer of the Assam Council of Medical Registration (ACMR).

Acting on the complaint, a police team conducted a raid at the accused’s medical chamber on Saturday and detained him on the spot. During the search operation, police recovered several forged MBBS certificates and other related documents from the premises.

Preliminary investigation indicated that Shamim Ahmed Laskar had been illegally practising medicine for a considerable period, allegedly misleading patients and posing a serious threat to public health and safety.

Police officials said the accused failed to produce any valid registration or authorisation to practise medicine. The seized documents have been sent for further verification, and a detailed probe has been launched to determine the duration of his illegal activities and whether any patients suffered harm due to his unauthorised treatment.

Investigators are also examining the possibility of a wider network involved in the fabrication or circulation of fake medical certificates. Further arrests cannot be ruled out, officials added.

Notably, the Assam Police in Cachar district have intensified their drive against quackery and unqualified medical practitioners over the past few months. As part of the sustained campaign, around 20 individuals posing as doctors have been arrested from different parts of the district.

Authorities have reiterated their appeal to the public to verify the credentials of medical practitioners and report suspicious activities to the police or the ACMR to prevent endangering lives through unqualified medical practice.