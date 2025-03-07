Assam Police to Send Fresh Summons to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia

Guwahati: Assam Police are preparing to send fresh summons to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who failed to appear before the investigation team after receiving an earlier summons.

A senior police official confirmed on Friday that a team from the CID will soon travel to Mumbai to deliver a new set of summonses to Allahbadia, asking him to appear before the investigation team.

Allahbadia had been expected to appear before the Assam Police last week regarding his controversial comments made during an episode of the show ‘India’s Got Latent,’ which caused a massive backlash. The Guwahati Police had filed a case against Allahbadia, and summons were issued for him to appear before the police.

Interrogation of Ashish Chanchlani

The Guwahati Crime Branch had previously questioned another YouTuber, Ashish Chanchlani, who was also involved in the controversy for his remarks made during the same episode of the show. Chanchlani underwent hours of questioning before being allowed to leave.

“We will phone him, if necessary, but we are not calling him again. Police notices have not yet received a response from other people connected to the investigation. They will receive new summonses shortly,” said Ankur Jain, Guwahati’s Joint Police Commissioner.

Supreme Court’s Order on the Case

On February 21, the Supreme Court directed the governments of Maharashtra and Assam to respond to Allahbadia’s request to either dismiss or transfer the formal complaint against the show’s alleged pornographic remarks to Mumbai.

Allahbadia, known by his stage name BeerBiceps, faced multiple formal complaints due to his controversial comments during the show, which were hosted by Samay Raina. The FIR filed by Assam Police includes allegations about Allahbadia’s remarks related to sex and parents.

Chanchlani’s Plea to Quash the FIR

Chanchlani has requested the Guwahati FIR to be quashed, citing the fact that the Maharashtra FIR was filed first. He has asked for the Guwahati FIR to be transferred to Mumbai.

In a separate development, the Gauhati High Court granted Chanchlani temporary relief on February 18 while considering his anticipatory bail motion. The court instructed him to appear in person before the investigating officer within ten days.

Chanchlani’s lawyer argued that his client had not made any controversial statements on the show and that the FIR’s accusations were limited to Allahbadia. The formal complaint was filed by Guwahati Police on February 10 under various provisions of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhtia, Information Technology Act, Cinematograph Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.