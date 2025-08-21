Assam to stop issuing Aadhar card to people beyond 18 years age from October: CM

Guwahati: Assam Government has decided to stop issuing Aadhar cards to persons above 18 years of age.Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that the government has decided to stop issuing Aadhar cards to those beyond 18 years of age with the exception of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and people from tea garden areas.

The exception for the SC, ST and people from the tea garden will be there for the next one year. If anyone from any community has left out, we are going to ask them to apply throughout the month of September this year. From October this year no one above 18 years old would be able to apply for

an Aadhar card,” the Chief minister said addressing a press conference today.

Sarma said after the window for application is closed from the first week of October, if someone from any community is left out due to some specific reasons, they have to apply to the District Commissioner.

“The DC with after consulting the Foreigners’ Tribunal and the Special Branch of the Assam Police can issue the card in the rarest of rare case,” he added.

He said that the government has taken the decision in the wake of cases of detection of Illegal Bangladeshi citizens in the state particularly in the last one year and their subsequent pushback.

“By this decision to stop issuing of Aadhar cards we want to ensure that no illegal citizens can obtain an Aadhar card from Assam,” he said adding that the move will prove as a deterrent for foreigners to obtain Indian citizenship by getting an Aadhar card.

It may be mentioned here that the Assam Chief Minister had earlier in June this year said that the government will make the Aadhar issuance for adults stricter.

The Chief Minister had then stated that the move is being contemplated to ensure that no infiltrator can legally obtain the card and disturb India’s harmony.

We are adopting a multi-pronged strategy to detect illegal immigrants–regulating Aadhar issuance via DCs is just one step we are taking in this direction,” Sarma had said on his X handle in June this year.