Assembly elections in Odisha, Sikkim, Arunachal & Andhra to be held alongside LS polls

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well as the Assembly elections to be held in four states — Sikkim (32 seats), Arunachal Pradesh (60 seats), Andra Pradesh (175 seats), and Odisha (147 seats).

While polling in the Northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will take place on April 19, Andhra Pradesh will head to polls on May 13. Elections in Odisha will be held in four phases – May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

The results for all four states will be announced on June 4, the same day when the Lok Sabha poll results will also be declared.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases starting April 19 to June 1.