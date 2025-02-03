State Cabinet Meeting and Assembly Session Scheduled for Tuesday: Here Are the Details

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cabinet is set to convene an important meeting at 10 AM on Tuesday, followed by a crucial Assembly session at 11 AM.

This meeting comes at a pivotal time as the government prepares to discuss major socio-political issues, including caste-based reservations and SC categorization.

Caste Survey Report Submitted to Cabinet Sub-Committee

One of the key points of discussion will be the caste survey report conducted by the State Planning Department. The report was officially submitted to the Cabinet Sub-Committee, chaired by State Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Sunday.

The caste survey aims to provide data-driven insights into the socio-economic conditions of different communities, which could impact future policy decisions regarding reservations and welfare schemes.

SC Categorization Report to be Presented on Monday

In addition to the caste survey report, the one-man commission on Scheduled Caste (SC) categorization is expected to submit its findings on Monday. This report is anticipated to play a crucial role in shaping government policies related to SC reservations and ensuring equitable representation for various SC sub-groups.

Key Issues Likely to be Discussed in the Assembly

With the Assembly session scheduled immediately after the Cabinet meeting, the government is expected to deliberate on several key issues, including:

BC Reservations – A review of reservation policies for Backward Classes (BCs), ensuring adequate representation in education and employment.

– A review of reservation policies for Backward Classes (BCs), ensuring adequate representation in education and employment. SC Categorization – The possible restructuring of SC reservations to address long-standing demands from various sub-groups within the Scheduled Caste category.

– The possible restructuring of SC reservations to address long-standing demands from various sub-groups within the Scheduled Caste category. Welfare Programs – Potential new initiatives aimed at improving social and economic conditions for marginalized communities.

– Potential new initiatives aimed at improving social and economic conditions for marginalized communities. Economic Development Plans – The impact of the caste survey findings on future budget allocations and development policies.

Political and Social Implications

The upcoming discussions in the Cabinet and Assembly hold significant implications for political parties, community leaders, and the general public. The government’s stance on caste-based reservations and SC categorization could influence electoral dynamics, policy frameworks, and social justice initiatives in the state.