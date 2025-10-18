Telangana

Assistant Engineer Caught Red-Handed by ACB While Taking ₹30,000 Bribe in Rajendranagar

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today caught Amar Singh, Assistant Engineer of the 33/11 KV Gandhamguda Sub-Station, Himayath Sagar Section

Mohammed Yousuf
18 October 2025 - 21:30
Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today caught Amar Singh, Assistant Engineer of the 33/11 KV Gandhamguda Sub-Station, Himayath Sagar Section, Rajendranagar Circle in Ranga Reddy district, while accepting a bribe of Rs.30,000.

The said official allegedly demanded the amount for facilitating the erection of a new transformer at the ‘ARCK Projects’ apartment, which was under the complainant’s contract. The tainted bribe amount was recovered from his possession.

The accused officer performed his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage. The accused was arrested and produced before the Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases, Nampally. The case is under investigation. The identity of the complainant has been withheld for security reasons.

