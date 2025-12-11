Aster DM Healthcare commits ₹120 crore to set up five Oncology Radiation LINAC Centres for underprivileged cancer patients

Bengaluru/Hyderabad: Marking its 39th Foundation Day, Aster DM Healthcare on Thursday announced a major CSR initiative involving an investment of ₹120 crore to establish five state-of-the-art Oncology Radiation LINAC Centres across India.

The initiative aims to provide free or subsidised radiation therapy to underprivileged cancer patients who are unable to afford or continue treatment.

The first centre will come up in Wayanad, Kerala, and is expected to be operational within six months. It will cater to the broader Malabar region, including areas such as Gudalore and Gudalpet. The remaining centres will be established in Bengaluru and other key cities over the next three years based on regional need and clinical feasibility.

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, said the initiative underscores the organisation’s commitment to equitable access to cancer care.

“No one should be denied the chance to fight cancer with dignity, confidence and hope. By establishing advanced LINAC therapy centres, we aim to bridge critical gaps in oncology services and ensure lifesaving treatment is accessible to those who need it most,” he said.

Each centre will be equipped with modern linear accelerator technology and comprehensive radiation therapy infrastructure. Priority will be given to patients from low-income families, especially those who have discontinued treatment due to financial hardship.

The new centres will operate under Aster Volunteers, the organisation’s flagship global CSR programme that focuses on healthcare access and socio-economic upliftment.

Aster DM Healthcare noted that the initiative comes at a crucial time, with cancer cases rising nationwide and many patients forced to halt treatment midway due to cost constraints. The company aims to eliminate financial barriers for radiation therapy, which is vital for many cancer treatment plans.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is among India’s largest integrated healthcare providers, operating 20 hospitals with 5,199 beds, 10 clinics, 203 pharmacies (operated by Alfaone Retail Pharmacies Pvt. Ltd.), and 283 labs and patient experience centres across five states.

