Aster Prime Hospital Conducts Multi-Speciality Health Screening Camp for Police Officials

Hyderabad: Aster Prime Hospital organized a Multi-Speciality Health Screening Camp at the District Police Hospital, Amberpet, on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

The camp was inaugurated by Chief Guests — Shri S. Mohan Rao, Commandant, and Shri K.V.S.N. Parameshwar Rao, Assistant Commandant.

The initiative aimed to promote preventive healthcare and create awareness about early diagnosis of common health conditions among police personnel.

Specialist doctors from Cardiology, Gynaecology, and General Medicine departments participated in the camp, offering free consultations, basic health screenings, and complimentary medicines to all attending police officials.

The medical team included:

Dr. Sireesha T V, Consultant – Obstetrics & Gynaecology, MBBS, DNB, Fellowship in Minimal Access Surgery, Fellowship in Cosmetic Gynaecology, Dr. Akhila Kunchakuri, MBBS, Critical Care, Dr. Shaik Abdul Junaid, MBBS, FCCM, PGDCC.

The event received an excellent response and reflected Aster Prime Hospital’s strong commitment to community health and ongoing support for frontline police Personnel.