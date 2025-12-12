Hyderabad

Aster Prime Hospital conducts three-day Health Camp at Meridian School for the Students

Aster Prime Hospital conducted a three-day comprehensive health camp for students at Meridian School, Banjara Hills, underscoring the importance of good health for academic focus and overall well-being.

Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi12 December 2025 - 16:43
The camp, held from Wednesday to Friday with the support of the school’s management, principal, and vice-principal, covered 410 students from Grades 5 to 12. Participants underwent a series of screenings, including checks for height, weight, BMI, body temperature, pulse rate, and vision. Initial examinations were performed by General Medicine doctors, followed by assessments by Pediatric specialists. Dermatologists also evaluated students for potential skin-related conditions.

Doctors used the occasion to guide students on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, stressing the need for a balanced diet, reduced junk food consumption, and the importance of proper hand hygiene before meals.

The camp saw active involvement from Aster Prime Hospital’s medical team, including Consultant Pediatricians Dr. Rishivardhan Reddy and Dr. T. Narendra, Consultant Dermatologist Dr. Harini, and Consultant Gynecologist Dr. Tanuja Paipuru.

For media queries, please contact:
Giri – 9963445785

Photo of Uma Devi

Uma Devi

Uma Devi brings years of expertise in curating vibrant content across the realms of arts, literature, food, and entertainment. Her passion for storytelling is evident in her deep dives into cultural narratives and trends. Her articles and features are celebrated for their artistic flair and insightful perspectives, setting benchmarks in lifestyle category.
