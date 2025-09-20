Aster Prime Hospital Hosts National-Level Workshop on Disaster Preparedness

Hyderabad: Aster Prime Hospital, in collaboration with CAHO–SACKON, successfully organized a national-level pre-conference workshop on “Preparedness for Effective Disaster Management” on Friday. The event was conducted under the guidance of Dr. Hari Kumar Reddy, Patron, and Dr. M.V.N. Suresh, Organizing Chairperson.

The workshop aimed to equip healthcare professionals and students with essential knowledge and practical skills to manage disaster situations effectively, ensuring patient safety and a coordinated crisis response. Management students from Mangalore, Coimbatore, and Bangalore actively participated in the interactive sessions.

Dr. Hari Kumar Reddy, CEO of Aster Prime Hospital and Patron of the workshop, highlighted the importance of preparedness in the healthcare sector. “Disaster preparedness is not an option but a necessity. Through initiatives like this, we aim to cultivate a culture of readiness, enabling professionals and future leaders to respond swiftly, effectively, and collaboratively in times of crisis,” he said.

Keynote speaker Dr. Ramana Rao, Managing Director, GVK EMRI, emphasized the critical role of emergency departments, ambulance services, and mock drills in disaster readiness. District Fire Officer, Hyderabad, T. Venkanna, spoke on rapid response protocols, while senior journalist Rajasekhar Yandrapu discussed the media’s role in crisis communication.

Faculty members from Aster Prime Hospital, including Dr. Harshini V, Dr. Praveen Chandra, and Dr. Koushik, shared insights on structured checklists, real-time scenarios, and the vital “Golden Hour” in disaster management.

Dr. Vijaya Rudraraju, Principal of AIHA and Organizing Chairperson of SACKON, along with Dr. Amita Marla, Director of Medical Administration, AJ Hospital & Chairperson, CAHO SEC, noted that the workshop provided an invaluable platform for students to gain hands-on exposure to real-world healthcare challenges.

The workshop concluded with a strong emphasis on proactive planning, teamwork, and structured protocols as key measures to strengthen disaster response in the healthcare sector.

