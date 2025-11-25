Aster Prime Hospital Stresses Urgent Action Against Rising Antimicrobial Resistance

Hyderabad: Aster Prime Hospital has issued a strong call for public and medical community intervention to combat Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), a growing global health threat that undermines the effectiveness of lifesaving medicines.

Dr. Arcy Billoria, Head of Laboratory & HIC and Consultant Microbiologist at Aster Prime Hospital, highlighted that AMR occurs when microorganisms develop the ability to survive exposure to antimicrobial drugs designed to kill them.

The awareness push coincides with World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week (WAAW), observed globally from November 18 to 24. This year’s theme, “Act Now: Protect Our Present, Secure Our Future,” emphasizes the need for coordinated action across health, food, environmental and economic sectors.

Also Read: MP to celebrate Geeta Jayanti statewide on December 1

Dr. Billoria warned that AMR threatens critical healthcare procedures such as cancer treatments and organ transplants, which rely heavily on effective antibiotics to prevent infections. She added that inappropriate antibiotic use—such as taking incorrect doses, shortening prescribed courses, or consuming antibiotics without medical advice—is a major driver of resistance.

Over-the-counter availability of antibiotics in India continues to worsen the situation, allowing individuals to self-medicate without proper diagnosis. At the same time, the development of new antimicrobials has slowed significantly due to high costs and long research timelines, creating an urgent need to preserve existing drugs.

Vaccination across all age groups also plays a vital role in reducing antibiotic resistance, as preventing infection eliminates the need for antibiotic treatment in the first place.

Dr. Billoria emphasized that every individual has a role in combating AMR and outlined key steps for the public:

Avoid demanding antibiotics when not prescribed.

Procure antibiotics only with a valid prescription.

Follow the full course exactly as advised by a doctor.

Never share or use leftover antibiotics.

Maintain good hygiene, follow safe food practices, avoid close contact with sick individuals, and stay updated on vaccinations.

She also urged doctors to practice strict antibiotic stewardship by prescribing the right drug, at the right dose, for the appropriate duration. Using the shortest effective antibiotic course is essential to minimize resistance and side effects.

Aster Prime Hospital reiterated that immediate action is critical to protect the effectiveness of current antimicrobials and ensure a safer future for generations to come.