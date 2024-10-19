Middle East

At least 33 Palestinians killed by Israeli airstrike on N Gaza

At least 33 Palestinians were killed on Friday evening by an Israeli airstrike on the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said.

Uma Devi19 October 2024 - 13:27
At least 33 Palestinians killed by Israeli airstrike on N Gaza
At least 33 Palestinians killed by Israeli airstrike on N Gaza

Gaza:  At least 33 Palestinians were killed on Friday evening by an Israeli airstrike on the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said.

Among the killed were 21 women, and total fatalities may reach 50 due to many victims trapped under rubble and buildings. The bombing injured over 85 people, some of whom sustained serious injuries, the media office said in a statement.

The Israeli army bombed several homes in Jabalia camp, it added.

The Israeli army has not yet commented on the incident.

Israel has been conducting a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 42,500, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Friday.

Tags
Uma Devi19 October 2024 - 13:27

Related Articles

Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon reaches 2,418, injuries up to 11,336

Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon reaches 2,418, injuries up to 11,336

19 October 2024 - 13:43
WHO delivers supplies for 2nd phase of polio vaccination campaign in Gaza: UN

WHO delivers supplies for 2nd phase of polio vaccination campaign in Gaza: UN

19 October 2024 - 12:04
Gaza remains at risk of famine, says UN

Gaza remains at risk of famine, says UN

18 October 2024 - 11:50
Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon rises to 2,412: Report

Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon rises to 2,412: Report

18 October 2024 - 09:15
Back to top button