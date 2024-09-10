At least 40 killed, 60 injured in Israeli air strike on Al Mawasi in Gaza Strip- Reports

Gaza City: At least 40 people were killed and 60 were injured as a result of an Israeli strike on the Al Mawasi area of ​​Khan Yunis in southern Gaza Strip, Palestinian broadcaster Al-Aqsa TV reported, citing the head of the Gaza Civil Defence supply department.

According to the Gaza Civil Defence official, 20 tents with refugees were demolished as a result of the strike. According to the broadcaster, search and rescue operations at the site of the strike are continuing “in difficult conditions.”

In turn, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that Israeli aircraft had struck a “command and control center” of Palestinian Hamas movement.

“A short while ago, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF struck significant Hamas terrorists who were operating within a command and control center embedded inside the Humanitarian Area in Khan Yunis,” the IDF said on Telegram.

“Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional means.”

On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters from Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages.

Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defence Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave.