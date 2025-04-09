At Least 6 Killed, 15 Injured in US Airstrikes Across Yemen

Sanaa: Deadly US Airstrikes Target Houthi Positions in Yemen A series of US airstrikes on Tuesday resulted in the deaths of at least six people and left 15 others injured across multiple locations in Yemen. The airstrikes, part of an ongoing military campaign against Houthi forces, targeted residential areas, telecommunications infrastructure, and agricultural sites, according to reports from Houthi-run al-Masirah TV and local health authorities.

Casualties and Damage in Hodeidah and Other Provinces

The majority of the casualties occurred in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, where a US airstrike hit a residential neighborhood in the Amin Muqbil district. Six people were killed, and 13 others were injured in this attack. Another two individuals were injured in Dhamar province, where a farm was targeted by US airstrikes.

In addition to the human toll, the airstrikes caused significant damage to telecommunications infrastructure in the western-central province of Amran and the central province of Ibb. Civil Defence teams are actively working to extinguish fires in the affected facilities.

US Military Intensifies Air Campaign in Yemen

The United States has significantly increased its military presence in Yemen, conducting a total of 50 airstrikes on Tuesday. While the US military has not yet issued a statement on the latest strikes, previous announcements indicated that airstrikes would continue until the Houthis cease their attacks on commercial vessels and US warships operating in the Red Sea.

Houthi Resistance and Regional Tensions

Despite the US military’s intensified air campaign, the Houthi forces have not backed down. The group continues to launch attacks on American and Israeli-linked interests in the region. The Houthis have justified their actions by stating that their attacks are meant to pressure the US-backed Israeli government to cease its airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and allow humanitarian aid to reach the besieged enclave.

The latest round of airstrikes, which also targeted key areas like Sanaa, the Island of Kamaran in the Red Sea, and Marib province, underscores the ongoing conflict in Yemen, which has been further complicated by broader regional tensions.

