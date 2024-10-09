At least 6 people stabbed and wounded in an attack in northern Israel

Muslim World

At least six people were stabbed and wounded in northern Israel in what police say was a militant attack.

Safiya Begum9 October 2024 - 16:42
Tel Aviv: At least six people were stabbed and wounded in northern Israel in what police say was a militant attack.

Police said the assailant stabbed people in multiple locations in the northern city of Hadera on Wednesday before fleeing on a motorbike.

Police said they later shot and “neutralized” him, indicating he was killed. They did not provide the name or nationality of the assailant.

Five of the people who were attacked were in critical or severe condition, while the sixth was moderately wounded, according to the nearby Hillel Yaffe Medical Center.

Palestinians have carried out scores of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming attacks against Israelis in recent years, and tensions have spiked over the war in Gaza.

