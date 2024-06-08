At least 94 Palestinians are killed in heavy fighting in Gaza area around hostage rescue

Jerusalem: An official at a hospital in central Gaza says at least 94 bodies have arrived during heavy fighting.

Khalil Degran spoke to The Associated Press as fighting continued in the part of Gaza where the Israeli military rescued four hostages Saturday morning.

The official says more than 100 wounded have also arrived at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah.

Israel said after the hostage release that it would continue fighting until all taken in the October 7 attack that started the war are freed.