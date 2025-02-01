ATF Price Hiked, Commercial LPG Cylinder Rate Drops, Check Latest Domestic LPG and Petrol Prices

In the latest monthly revision, the price of Jet Fuel, or Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), saw a significant increase of 5.6%, while the rate for commercial LPG used in hotels and restaurants was reduced by Rs 7 per 19-kg cylinder. These adjustments come in line with fluctuations in global benchmark fuel prices.

ATF Price Increased by Rs 5,078 per Kilolitre

The price of ATF was raised by Rs 5,078.25 per kilolitre, or 5.6%, bringing the cost to Rs 95,533.72 per kilolitre in the national capital. This hike follows a 1.5% reduction in January. Prior to that, ATF prices had increased twice—by Rs 2,941.5 per kilolitre (3.3%) in November 2024, and by Rs 1,318.12 per kilolitre (1.45%) in December.

In Mumbai, the new ATF price stands at Rs 89,318.90 per kilolitre, up from Rs 84,511.93 previously.

Commercial LPG Price Reduced by Rs 7

In contrast, the price of commercial LPG was reduced by Rs 7, bringing the cost down to Rs 1,797 per 19-kg cylinder in Delhi. This marks the second price cut following five consecutive monthly hikes. The most recent reduction was Rs 14.5 per cylinder in January 2024.

Other cities also saw price variations: commercial LPG costs Rs 1,749.50 per 19-kg cylinder in Mumbai, Rs 1,907 in Kolkata, and Rs 1,959.50 in Chennai.

No Change in Domestic LPG and Petrol Prices

While commercial LPG rates saw a dip, the price of domestic cooking gas remained steady at Rs 803 per 14.2-kg cylinder. Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in Delhi, with petrol priced at Rs 94.72 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.62 per litre, following a Rs 2 per litre reduction in mid-March ahead of the general elections.

The revisions in ATF and LPG prices are made monthly by state-owned oil companies—Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL)—based on international fuel price trends and foreign exchange rates.