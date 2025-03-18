Athapaththu, Halliday Among Big Movers in Women’s T20I Rankings

Dubai: Several Sri Lankan and New Zealand players have made significant strides in the latest ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings following their performances in the recently concluded series between the two sides.

Athapaththu Climbs to Sixth in Batting Rankings

Veteran Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu was named Player of the Series for scoring 87 runs, helping her move up one spot to sixth place in the latest T20I batting rankings. Australia’s Beth Mooney continues to lead the rankings.

Other Sri Lankan batters also made progress, with Nilakshika de Silva moving up three places to 52nd. On the New Zealand side, Brooke Halliday was the standout performer, jumping 17 places to 67th, thanks to her unbeaten 46 in the second T20I in Christchurch.

Sri Lanka’s Bowlers Make Major Gains

While England’s Sophie Ecclestone remains the No.1 T20I bowler, several Sri Lankan bowlers improved their rankings:

Inoshi Priyadharshani climbed two spots to 19th

climbed Sugandika Kumari surged seven places to 22nd

surged Kavisha Dilhari rose three places to 34th

Additionally, experienced seamer Achini Kulasuriya moved up four places to 56th after an economical spell of 1/11 in Christchurch. For New Zealand, pacer Jess Kerr gained three spots, now ranking 42nd among bowlers.

Hayley Matthews Retains No.1 All-Rounder Spot

West Indies star Hayley Matthews remains the No.1 ranked all-rounder in T20I cricket. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s veteran batter Suzie Bates climbed 13 places to 35th, further strengthening her position among the top all-rounders.