Atishi Resigns as Delhi CM After BJP’s Landslide Victory, Ending AAP’s Decade-Long Rule

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi has officially resigned from her position as the Chief Minister of Delhi, following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

She tendered her resignation to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena at the Delhi Secretariat on Sunday, marking the end of AAP’s 10-year rule in the capital.

AAP’s Crushing Defeat and Atishi’s Lone Victory

Atishi, a key political strategist for AAP, managed to retain her Kalkaji Assembly seat, defeating BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes. However, her win stood as one of the very few silver linings in an otherwise disastrous election performance for her party.

Several senior AAP leaders, including former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, former Health Minister Satyendar Jain, and party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, suffered shocking electoral defeats, signaling a major shift in voter sentiment.

BJP’s Historic Win: A Political Shift in Delhi

The BJP’s landslide victory has ended AAP’s decade-long dominance in Delhi, transforming the political landscape of the national capital. The election results not only signal a rejection of AAP’s governance model but also indicate that voters are no longer swayed by freebie-driven politics.

With this victory, the BJP has cemented its stronghold in North India, now governing all its neighboring states, including:

Haryana

Uttar Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Rajasthan

Key Factors Behind BJP’s Victory

Border Constituencies Played a Pivotal Role

One of the most notable aspects of BJP’s sweeping win was its dominance in border constituencies, especially those adjacent to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. These areas, which have traditionally been a battleground for AAP and BJP, swung decisively in favor of the saffron party.

AAP’s Governance Criticized

Several governance issues contributed to AAP’s downfall, including:

Water Crisis Blame Game: AAP’s accusations against the Haryana government over Yamuna water contamination failed to resonate with voters.

AAP’s over failed to resonate with voters. Environmental Issues: AAP’s handling of stubble burning in Punjab was seen as ineffective, with Delhi residents facing severe air pollution.

AAP’s handling of was seen as ineffective, with Delhi residents facing severe air pollution. Clashes with the Centre: Repeated confrontations with the Central Government and Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor were perceived as unnecessary political distractions rather than governance efforts.

What’s Next for Delhi Under BJP Rule?

With a clear and decisive mandate, BJP is now set to implement its vision for Delhi. The party has emphasized policies focused on: