Atishi Sworn in as Delhi’s Third Woman Chief Minister, Calls It an Emotional Moment

New Delhi: Atishi, senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), officially took the oath as Delhi’s new Chief Minister, marking a significant moment in the city’s political landscape. In her initial remarks following the ceremony at Raj Niwas, Atishi described the day as “emotional,” citing that former CM and party leader Arvind Kejriwal was unable to complete his term.

During a press briefing after the event, Atishi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring against Kejriwal and urged Delhiites to unite in bringing him back as the head of the city’s government.

“It’s a deeply emotional occasion for me, as Arvind Kejriwal is no longer the Chief Minister. He connected with the struggles of the people, ensuring free healthcare, improving public education, and providing free bus rides for women,” said Atishi.

She also affirmed that Kejriwal, recently released from jail, remains central to AAP’s leadership. “Now that Kejriwal is free, we won’t allow the BJP’s schemes to succeed,” she declared.

Atishi, who described Kejriwal as her mentor, emphasized her determination to fight against what she called false accusations against him by the BJP. She pointed out that the BJP’s efforts to derail him would not be tolerated, adding, “They attempted to frame him, but we will not let their tactics win.”

As the newly appointed Chief Minister, Atishi joins an elite group of women who have led the capital, following Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit. She is also India’s second sitting female Chief Minister, alongside Mamata Banerjee.

Atishi’s induction brings the total number of women who have served as Chief Ministers in India to 17.

Her new cabinet includes Mukesh Ahlawat, an MLA from Sultanpur Majra, as a fresh face, while existing ministers Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Imran Hussain have been retained.

Due to the resignation of Kejriwal, the swearing-in was a subdued affair. Atishi is expected to prove her government’s majority during a special session of the Delhi Assembly on September 26-27.

Before the ceremony, Atishi visited Kejriwal at his residence. Accompanied by other ministers and party members, she later proceeded to Raj Niwas, where the oath was administered.

While Delhi’s cabinet can accommodate up to seven ministers, AAP has named only six so far, with the seventh yet to be announced.

Initially, Atishi was supposed to be the only one to take the oath, but it was later decided that her entire council of ministers would be sworn in together.

Mukesh Ahlawat, who hails from the Dalit community, takes over the position previously held by Raj Kumar Anand, who resigned in April to join the BJP. Ahlawat is serving his first term as an MLA and has been an important figure in AAP’s North West Delhi unit.

Ahlawat’s victory in Sultanpur Majra in the 2020 Assembly elections saw him defeat BJP candidate Ram Chander Chawriya by over 48,000 votes. He has been a significant Dalit leader for AAP and was even considered as a Lok Sabha candidate, though the seat was eventually allocated to Congress under an alliance.

Atishi’s rise to the Chief Minister’s post comes at a pivotal time for AAP as it gears up for the Delhi Assembly elections next year. With her appointment, the government will also need to accelerate various welfare schemes and policies that are still pending.