Atishi Urges Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to Expedite Rs 2,500 Monthly Assistance for Women

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Minister Atishi has formally requested a meeting with Delhi’s newly appointed Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to discuss the immediate rollout of the Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance scheme for women.

The scheme, which was a key election promise made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is yet to be implemented despite the party’s commitment to launching it in their first Cabinet meeting.

Atishi Writes to CM Gupta Over Delay in Women’s Financial Assistance

In a letter addressed to CM Gupta, Atishi highlighted that despite the first Cabinet meeting of the BJP-led Delhi government being held on February 20, the scheme was not approved, leaving many women who had placed their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee feeling deceived.

“The mothers and sisters of Delhi had believed in PM Modi’s promise. However, the delay in implementing this scheme has led to growing concern among them. The Aam Aadmi Party’s legislature party wishes to meet you to discuss this issue and urge the government to take immediate action,” Atishi wrote in her letter.

BJP’s Election Promise Faces Scrutiny

During the Delhi Assembly election campaign, the BJP had assured women voters that, upon forming the government, a scheme to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women would be rolled out in the very first Cabinet meeting. However, since taking office, the BJP government has not provided any official timeline or details regarding its implementation.

Atishi’s letter is being seen as part of AAP’s strategy to hold the BJP accountable for its election promises. The letter urged CM Gupta to confirm a meeting on February 23 so that AAP leaders could present their concerns and recommendations regarding the scheme’s swift execution.

CM Rekha Gupta’s Response and BJP’s Stand

CM Rekha Gupta, who assumed office on February 20, has acknowledged the demand and stated that discussions on the scheme’s framework are ongoing. She assured that her government is working expeditiously to ensure the financial aid reaches eligible women at the earliest.

Delhi’s Home and Power Minister, Ashish Sood, also dismissed AAP’s allegations, stating, “The BJP does not make false promises like AAP. CM Gupta is working with diligence to finalize the formalities of the scheme. People will soon hear an official update.”

Sood further stated that the BJP government is committed to fulfilling its campaign pledges, and CM Gupta’s administration has already started discussions on the operational framework to ensure timely disbursement before March 8, International Women’s Day.

AAP’s Call for Immediate Implementation

AAP has intensified its demand, emphasizing that the delay is creating unrest among women who had hoped for immediate financial relief. The party has warned that any further postponement would indicate that the BJP’s promises were merely a tactic to garner votes.

“AAP is committed to ensuring that every woman who was promised this aid receives it without unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles,” Atishi added in her letter.

First Cabinet Meeting and Other Key Decisions

While the Rs 2,500 scheme was not addressed in the first Cabinet meeting, CM Gupta announced several other initiatives, including:

100-Day Action Plan : A roadmap for governance and development in Delhi.

: A roadmap for governance and development in Delhi. Yamuna River Cleanup and Riverfront Development : A priority project to rejuvenate the Yamuna and enhance its surroundings.

: A priority project to rejuvenate the Yamuna and enhance its surroundings. Pending CAG Reports : Approval for tabling long-pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the Assembly.

: Approval for tabling long-pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the Assembly. Implementation of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY: The introduction of the Central Government’s flagship healthcare scheme, offering insurance coverage to Delhi families.

Public and Political Reactions

The delay in implementing the women’s financial assistance scheme has sparked debate among political analysts, with many questioning the BJP’s ability to fulfill its electoral commitments. While BJP leaders maintain that the scheme will be rolled out soon, AAP continues to press for immediate action.

Delhi residents, particularly women from economically weaker sections, are eagerly awaiting the financial assistance, as it could provide much-needed relief in managing household expenses. Many have expressed disappointment over the delay, with some taking to social media to question the government’s intent.

What’s Next?

With pressure mounting from AAP and the public, CM Gupta’s administration is expected to provide clarity on the status of the scheme soon. If the BJP fails to deliver on its promise within the stipulated time, it could face severe backlash from women voters who played a crucial role in the recent elections.

For now, all eyes are on CM Gupta’s response to Atishi’s request for a meeting on February 23, which could determine the next course of action regarding the Rs 2,500 monthly assistance scheme for women in Delhi.

Stay tuned for further updates as the political battle over women’s financial aid in Delhi unfolds.