Atishi’s health deteriorates during hunger strike, admitted to LNJP Hospital

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing water crisis in the national capital, Delhi Water Minister Atishi, who is on an indefinite hunger strike, was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital early this morning due after her health condition deteriorated.

According to the doctors, Atishi’s blood sugar levels dropped dangerously low, reaching 43 at midnight and further plummeting to 36 by 3 a.m. Medical professionals immediately recommended hospitalisation. There was also a significant drop in her blood pressure and weight, marking her condition as increasingly perilous. Additionally, rising urine ketone levels indicated a severe threat to her health.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader is on an indefinite hunger strike demanding Haryana release Delhi’s share of water. On the fourth day of her fast on Monday, doctors from LNJP checked her health. Observing her deteriorating condition, they recommended hospital admission.

Atishi decided not to break her fast. “Ensuring water for the people of Delhi is more important than my life. My fast will continue until the people of Delhi receive their rightful share of water,” she said.

