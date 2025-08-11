Atta Welfare Association (AWF), Afghanistan Visits Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A delegation of doctors and philanthropists from Atta Welfare Foundation (AWF), Afghanistan visited the facility of the Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) today.

The team expressed their appreciation for TSCS’s advanced infrastructure and services, noting their interest in replicating a similar model in Afghanistan to support patients with blood disorders, especially Thalassemia.

During the visit, AWF representatives extended their solidarity by distributing dry fruits to patients undergoing treatment at TSCS. The exchange highlighted the shared commitment of both organizations to improving healthcare outcomes for individuals suffering from Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anemia.

Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal, President of TSCS, along with Naresh Rathi, Ms. Ratnavalli, Vice President, Dr. Suman Jain, CEO & Secretary and Mr. Aleem Baig, Joint Secretary welcomed the AWF delegation and discussed potential areas of collaboration in healthcare services and patient care.

This visit marks an important step towards cross-border cooperation in combating genetic blood disorders, fostering knowledge exchange, and enhancing patient support systems.