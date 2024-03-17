Attack on Foreign Students Offering Taraweeh Prayers in Gujarat University Hostel (Video Goes Viral)

Ahmedabad: A mob stormed the hostel of Gujarat University on Saturday night and launched an apparent attack on students from African countries, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan who were offering Taraweeh prayers, resulting in five international students being injured.

State Interior Minister Harsh Shanghvi has reportedly spoken to senior officials of the Gujarat police in connection with the incident and directed them to promptly arrest the culprit and conduct a fair investigation.

Students claim that since there is no mosque on campus, they gather inside the hostel to offer Taraweeh prayers, which are performed at night during Ramadan.

India, Gujrat



10-12 students from many countries including Africa, Uzbekistan, Tanzania and Afghanistan were offering Taraweeh (Namaz) in the International Hostel of Gujarat University when goons from a Hindu organization attacked them with weapons in the name of Ram (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Gz9sM5BcRA — Al Faris Al Nayhan (@AlFarisEmirati) March 16, 2024

The students allege that immediately after, an armed mob stormed the hostel and attacked them with sticks and knives, vandalizing their rooms. They say that although the hostel security guards made efforts to prevent the mob from entering, they were unsuccessful.

Images shared on social media show broken bikes, laptops, and rooms. Some photos and videos depict people pelting stones at the hostel and using derogatory language against foreign students.

What a shame. When your devotion & religious slogans only come out when Muslims peacefully practice their religion. When you become unexplainably angry at the mere sight of Muslims. What is this, if not mass radicalisation? This is the home state of @AmitShah & @narendramodi,… https://t.co/OshZUIoWjl — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 16, 2024

In these images and videos, one foreign student is seen saying that he is “scared” and such things “will not be tolerated.”

Asaduddin Owaisi, a member of parliament from Hyderabad and head of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, has condemned the incident and questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will intervene in the matter. Posting on Instagram, he wrote, “How shameful. When your beliefs and religious slogans only come out when Muslims peacefully practice their religion. When you become dissatisfied with Muslims for no reason. Will he intervene to send a strong message?”