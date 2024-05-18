Aurangzeb’s soul has crept into Congress: Adityanath targets Oppn party over inheritance tax

Malegaon (Maha): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday took a dig at the Congress over its alleged proposal to introduce inheritance tax, saying that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s soul has crept into the grand old party.

He likened the inheritance tax to the ‘jizya’ tax imposed by Aurangzeb on non-Muslim citizens. Addressing a rally in Malegaon town of Maharashtra’s Nashik district to canvass votes for BJP’s Dhule candidate and former Union minister Suresh Bhamre, Adityanath said his party was contesting elections not merely for power but to build a developed India.

“There should be no doubt that Narendra Modi is coming back once again as the prime minister,” he asserted, adding that only BJP and its NDA allies can provide security to the country. The Congress and the INDI alliance have no leader and no policy, no vision.

The Congress’ manifesto is like the one of Muslim League, he claimed. Adityanath also alleged that the Congress wants to give reservation of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes communities to Muslims. “Inheritance tax is like jizya imposed by Aurangzeb.

Aurangzeb’s soul has crept into Congress,” Adityanath said. He also claimed that for the Congress and its INDI alliance partners, winning polls is a medium to loot the country, but for the BJP it is to make India a strong power in the country. Post-2014, India’s stature has risen in the world. But before that, borders were unsecured, there was infiltration and explosions by terrorists, he said.

Before 2014, there used to be riots before every Hindu festival, he added. The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya symbolises the sentiments of 140 crore people of India, the UP chief minister said, adding that Lord Ram will ensure that the opposition bloc doesn’t come to power. “I ask those who are pro-Pakistan to go and beg in that country.

There is no place in India for those who shower praise on that nation,” Adityanath said. He said there should be no place for those who eat in India but sing praises of Pakistan. He said while Pakistan’s population is 23 crore, Modi has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty. On the infrastructure front, Union minister Nitin Gadkari has built an extensive network of highways under PM Modi’s leadership, he said.