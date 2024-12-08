Australia beat India by 10 wickets to level series in Pink-ball Test

Adelaide: Australia dismissed India for 175 in their second innings before comfortably chasing a 19-run target to win the Pink-ball Test by 10 wickets, levelling the five-match series 1-1 here on Sunday.

Resuming at 128 for 5, India lost their remaining five wickets for just 47 runs in 12.5 overs on Day 3, with Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scoring with a 47-ball 42.

Usman Khawaja (9 not out) and Nathan McSweeney (10 not out) chased down the modest target in just 3.2 overs to seal the victory.

Rishabh Pant (28) was the first to fall, caught by Steve Smith off Mitchell Starc. The tail offered little resistance, with Ravichandran Ashwin (7), Harshit Rana (0), and Mohammed Siraj (7) departing cheaply.

Also Read: Siraj Refutes Travis Head’s Claim, Says Australian Batter Lied About Send-Off Incident: Video

Skipper Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 5/57, supported by Scott Boland (3/51) and Mitchell Starc (2/60).

India had claimed a commanding 295-run victory in the series opener in Perth but failed to replicate their performance in Adelaide.

Brief Score:

India: 180 & 175 allout in 36.5 overs (Nitesh Kumar Reddy 42; Pat Cummins 5/57)

Australia: 337 and 19 for no loss in 3.2 overs (Nathan McSweeney 10 not out).