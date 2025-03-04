Australia Bowled Out for 264 in CT Semifinal Against India, Shami Leads with 3 Wickets

Dubai: Australia set a target of 265 runs for India in the Champions Trophy semifinal after being bowled out for 264 in 49.3 overs. Captain Steve Smith (73 off 96) and Alex Carey (61) led the Australian batting effort, with key contributions from Travis Head (39) and Marnus Labuschagne (29).

Smith built two crucial partnerships—a 50-run stand with Head for the second wicket and a 56-run stand with Labuschagne for the third—before being dismissed in the 37th over. Carey’s late acceleration ensured Australia crossed the 260-run mark.

Indian Bowlers Restrict Australia

For India, Mohammed Shami (3/48) was the pick of the bowlers, while Varun Chakravarthy (2/49) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/40) also chipped in. Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel claimed a wicket each.

India Pays Tribute to Padmakar Shivalkar

The Indian players took the field wearing black armbands in memory of domestic cricket legend Padmakar Shivalkar, who passed away in Mumbai on Monday at the age of 84.

Brief Scores

Australia Innings

Total: 264 all out in 49.3 overs

Travis Head c Shubman Gill b Varun Chakravarthy – 39

c Shubman Gill b Varun Chakravarthy – 39 Cooper Connolly c Rahul b Shami – 0

c Rahul b Shami – 0 Steve Smith b Shami – 73

b Shami – 73 Marnus Labuschagne lbw b Ravindra Jadeja – 29

lbw b Ravindra Jadeja – 29 Josh Inglis c Kohli b Ravindra Jadeja – 11

c Kohli b Ravindra Jadeja – 11 Alex Carey run out (Shreyas Iyer) – 61

run out (Shreyas Iyer) – 61 Glenn Maxwell b Axar Patel – 7

b Axar Patel – 7 Ben Dwarshuis c Shreyas Iyer b Varun Chakravarthy – 19

c Shreyas Iyer b Varun Chakravarthy – 19 Adam Zampa b Hardik Pandya – 7

b Hardik Pandya – 7 Nathan Ellis c Kohli b Shami – 10

c Kohli b Shami – 10 Tanveer Sangha not out – 1

Extras: 7 (Wides)

Fall of Wickets: 4-1, 54-2, 110-3, 144-4, 198-5, 205-6, 239-7, 249-8, 262-9, 264-10

Indian Bowling