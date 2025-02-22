Sports

Australia Secures Record Chase Against England in Champions Trophy Thriller

Australia scripted history in the ICC Champions Trophy by successfully chasing down a record target of 352 to defeat England by five wickets in a Group B match at Lahore on Saturday.

Mohammed Yousuf22 February 2025 - 22:59
Australia Secures Record Chase Against England in Champions Trophy Thriller
Australia Secures Record Chase Against England in Champions Trophy Thriller

Lahore: Australia scripted history in the ICC Champions Trophy by successfully chasing down a record target of 352 to defeat England by five wickets in a Group B match at Lahore on Saturday.

Josh Inglis played a match-winning knock, remaining unbeaten on 120 off just 86 balls. His aggressive innings, laced with eight fours and six sixes, ensured Australia reached 356/5 in 47.3 overs with 15 balls to spare.

Opener Matthew Short (63) and wicketkeeper Alex Carey (69) played crucial supporting roles, while Marnus Labuschagne contributed a steady 47.

Earlier, England posted a formidable total of 351/8, courtesy of a magnificent 165-run knock from opening batter Ben Duckett. His 143-ball innings featured 17 fours and three sixes. Joe Root also chipped in with 68 runs.

Also Read: Watch: IIT Baba Predicts Pakistan’s Victory Against India in Champions Trophy: Social Media Reacts

For Australia, Ben Dwarshuis was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3/66, while Adam Zampa and Labuschagne took two wickets each.

Brief Scores:

England: 351/8 in 50 overs (Ben Duckett 165, Joe Root 68; Ben Dwarshuis 3/66, Adam Zampa 2/64, Marnus Labuschagne 2/41).
Australia: 356/5 in 47.3 overs (Josh Inglis 120*, Alex Carey 69, Matthew Short 63; Liam Livingstone 1/47).

Australia’s record-breaking chase marks the highest successful run chase in any ICC 50-over event, showcasing their dominance in the tournament.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf22 February 2025 - 22:59

Related Articles

India Beat Bangladesh in Opening Match of Bilateral T20 Cricket Series for the Blind

India Beat Bangladesh in Opening Match of Bilateral T20 Cricket Series for the Blind

22 February 2025 - 19:49
Watch: IIT Baba Predicts Pakistan’s Victory Against India in Champions Trophy: Social Media Reacts

Watch: IIT Baba Predicts Pakistan’s Victory Against India in Champions Trophy: Social Media Reacts

22 February 2025 - 18:49
IML: All You Need to Know as Tendulkar-Led India Masters Take on Sangakkara's Sri Lanka Masters

IML: All You Need to Know as Tendulkar-Led India Masters Take on Sangakkara’s Sri Lanka Masters

22 February 2025 - 18:34
AFC U20 Asian Cup: Yuhaybi's strike leads Saudi Arabia to 1-0 win over China in quarters

AFC U20 Asian Cup: Yuhaybi’s strike leads Saudi Arabia to 1-0 win over China in quarters

22 February 2025 - 18:17
Back to top button