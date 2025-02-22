Australia Secures Record Chase Against England in Champions Trophy Thriller

Lahore: Australia scripted history in the ICC Champions Trophy by successfully chasing down a record target of 352 to defeat England by five wickets in a Group B match at Lahore on Saturday.

Josh Inglis played a match-winning knock, remaining unbeaten on 120 off just 86 balls. His aggressive innings, laced with eight fours and six sixes, ensured Australia reached 356/5 in 47.3 overs with 15 balls to spare.

Opener Matthew Short (63) and wicketkeeper Alex Carey (69) played crucial supporting roles, while Marnus Labuschagne contributed a steady 47.

Earlier, England posted a formidable total of 351/8, courtesy of a magnificent 165-run knock from opening batter Ben Duckett. His 143-ball innings featured 17 fours and three sixes. Joe Root also chipped in with 68 runs.

For Australia, Ben Dwarshuis was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3/66, while Adam Zampa and Labuschagne took two wickets each.

Brief Scores:

England: 351/8 in 50 overs (Ben Duckett 165, Joe Root 68; Ben Dwarshuis 3/66, Adam Zampa 2/64, Marnus Labuschagne 2/41).

Australia: 356/5 in 47.3 overs (Josh Inglis 120*, Alex Carey 69, Matthew Short 63; Liam Livingstone 1/47).

Australia’s record-breaking chase marks the highest successful run chase in any ICC 50-over event, showcasing their dominance in the tournament.