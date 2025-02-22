Australia Win Toss Opt to Bowl Against England in Champions Trophy Opener

Lahore: Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bowl against England in their opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy at Lahore on Saturday.

Carey Included in Australia’s Middle Order

Australia has brought in wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey into the middle order, despite already having Josh Inglis as the designated stumper. Carey’s inclusion adds depth to Australia’s batting lineup.

England and Australia Announce Playing XIs

Both teams have fielded strong lineups for this high-profile encounter. England will be led by Jos Buttler, with Joe Root and Harry Brook forming the core of their batting order. Jofra Archer and Mark Wood will spearhead their pace attack.

Australia, on the other hand, will rely on Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, and Glenn Maxwell to anchor their innings. Their bowling department features Adam Zampa’s spin alongside pacers Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, and Spencer Johnson.

Playing XIs

England: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.

The match promises to be an exciting contest as both teams look to start their Champions Trophy campaign on a winning note.