Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Footpath Encroachments in Quthbullapur

Hyderabad: Authorities from the Town Planning Department undertook a large-scale demolition drive on Thursday to remove footpath encroachments in the Quthbullapur Circle, specifically in the 131 Quthbullapur Division. The action covered the stretch from Chintal to Padma Nagar Ring Road leading towards Suchitra. The operation was led by town planning officials Surender Reddy and Ramesh.

Encroachments Affecting Traffic Flow

For the past several days, footpaths along major roads and internal streets in residential colonies were illegally occupied by shop owners and street vendors, severely impacting pedestrian movement. These encroachments had also obstructed vehicular traffic, especially during peak morning and evening hours. The situation became worse for school buses and large vehicles, which faced difficulties navigating these roads.

Action Taken by Authorities

Following repeated complaints from local residents and commuters, the town planning department deployed JCBs and other heavy machinery to clear the encroachments. The primary focus of the drive was the stretch from Chintal Bus Stop to Ellamma Temple, where illegal structures and temporary stalls had been removed.

Officials stated that similar actions would soon be taken in other encroached areas to ensure smooth traffic flow and pedestrian safety. Authorities also warned business owners and vendors against re-occupying the cleared spaces, emphasizing that strict legal measures would be taken against repeat offenders.

Local residents have welcomed the initiative, expressing relief over the improved road conditions and urging officials to conduct regular inspections to prevent future encroachments.