Kukatpally Cash Theft: Auto Driver Arrested, ₹5.32 Lakh Recovered

Hyderabad: Police in the Kukatpally–KPHB limits have arrested one of the two men involved in diverting attention and fleeing with ₹10 lakh. The arrested accused has been identified as Mudavat Shankar (26), an auto driver by profession, while the second suspect, Abhinay, is still on the run.

According to officers, the duo allegedly distracted the victim before escaping with the cash. During the investigation, police recovered ₹5.32 lakh from Shankar along with the auto used in the crime. Officials said efforts are underway to trace absconding accused Abhinay.

Shankar was produced before the court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

ACP Kukatpally Ravi Kiran and DI KPHB Ravi Kumar briefed the media on the progress of the case and assured that the remaining accused will be nabbed soon.