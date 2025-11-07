Hyderabad

Auto Driver Caught Romancing Woman While Driving in Hyderabad, Video Sparks Debate

A video showing an auto driver engaging in romantic behavior with a woman while driving along the Nalgonda X Road–Koti stretch has gone viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions from the public.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf7 November 2025 - 15:11
The short clip captures the driver appearing to cuddle his female companion while maneuvering the vehicle through city traffic. The incident has sparked safety concerns, with many users criticizing the act as reckless and irresponsible.

While some netizens expressed worry over the potential risk to other commuters, a few took a lighter view, commenting “Jaane Do Yaaro,” suggesting it was a moment of personal affection best ignored.

Police have yet to respond to the viral video, but the footage has reignited discussions about road safety and responsible behavior among public transport drivers in Hyderabad.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
