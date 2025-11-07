Auto Driver Caught Romancing Woman While Driving in Hyderabad, Video Sparks Debate

Hyderabad: A video showing an auto driver engaging in romantic behavior with a woman while driving along the Nalgonda X Road–Koti stretch has gone viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions from the public.

The short clip captures the driver appearing to cuddle his female companion while maneuvering the vehicle through city traffic. The incident has sparked safety concerns, with many users criticizing the act as reckless and irresponsible.

While some netizens expressed worry over the potential risk to other commuters, a few took a lighter view, commenting “Jaane Do Yaaro,” suggesting it was a moment of personal affection best ignored.

Police have yet to respond to the viral video, but the footage has reignited discussions about road safety and responsible behavior among public transport drivers in Hyderabad.