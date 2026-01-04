Drunk Driving Check Turns Dramatic in Hyderabad: Auto Driver Threatens Traffic Police with Snake

Hyderabad: A routine drunk driving enforcement drive in Hyderabad took a dramatic turn on Saturday night when an auto rickshaw driver allegedly tried to threaten traffic police by showing a snake. The shocking incident occurred in Chandrayangutta, creating brief tension at the checking point and quickly drawing public attention after a video surfaced online.

What Happened During the Traffic Check?

According to officials, Hyderabad Traffic Police were conducting regular drunk driving checks as part of an ongoing citywide campaign. During the operation, police stopped an auto rickshaw on suspicion of drunk driving.

The driver, identified as Irfan, was subjected to a breath analyser test, which confirmed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol. Following standard procedure, traffic police seized the auto rickshaw.

After the vehicle was seized, the driver reportedly became aggressive. In an attempt to stop the police action, he allegedly pulled out a snake from inside the auto rickshaw and tried to scare the officers, demanding the immediate release of his vehicle.

A traffic police official later clarified that the snake shown to officers was already dead, and the act was meant purely to intimidate and create panic at the scene.

Driver Flees, Video Goes Viral

When police tried to restrain him, the accused managed to flee from the spot. Meanwhile, bystanders recorded the entire incident on their mobile phones. The video was later widely shared on social media, sparking debate and concern over such dangerous tactics used to evade law enforcement.

Police to Take Strict Action

Traffic police have stated that the incident is being taken very seriously. The accused will face action under charges including:

Drunk driving

Threatening police personnel

Obstructing public servants from performing official duty

Officials reiterated that such acts will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Drunk Driving Drive to Continue

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has made it clear that the anti–drunk driving campaign will continue with full force across the city.

Police warned that anyone attempting to escape the law through intimidation or gimmicks will face strict legal consequences, urging motorists to follow traffic rules and avoid driving under the influence.

