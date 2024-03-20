Auto drivers vow to boycott LS polls against free bus travel to women

Hyderabad: With the fresh incident which took place in Nizamabad on Tuesday that an auto driver killed his wife and committed suicide due to lack of auto business, the Shake Hand Telangana Auto Drivers JAC decided that the auto drivers will boycott Lok Sabha elections in protest against free bus travel to women and instead demanding prohibition in its place.

It also decided to wash the photo of the CM Revanth Reddy with liquor at auto stands and set it on fire later.

Mohd Amanullah Khan, TADJAC convener, in a press statement today, reminded that in the year 1994, then CM NTR had enforced total prohibition in A.P United State. Consequently, women were living very happily. It was a real golden age for them.

The daily wage earners, including auto drivers, used to reach their homes in time with their daily income. There were nо atrocities on women whatsoever. The crimes and road accidents had come down automatically.

“In short, now we want that the NTR rule during the days of prohibition returned back in Telangana area and for this purpose we want to launch a “do-or-die” agitation with the support of women and all the right thinking people. He also pointed out that the present CM Revanth Reddy has been claiming his rule as golden era for women.

He challenged the CM to do whatever he likes, but it is not possible to achieve golden age without enforcing total prohibition. Besides, the CM has been claiming that the Congress Party rule in Telangana State will last for more than 10 years. This is totally false and baseless.

“As a matter of fact, if prohibition is not enforced in the Telangana State, the Revanth Reddy Govt. may not last even for two years. He also said the free bus travel to women has put the livelihood of the auto drivers in jeopardy and demanded that the Govt. give drivers each Rs 10,000/- compensation for the loss of income. He also demanded that the Govt. pay Rs 20,000 compensation to the families of 22 drivers, who died by suicide due to financial distress”.