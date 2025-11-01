Automakers report robust India sales in October over GST reforms

New Delhi: Automakers like Kia India, Skoda Auto India, Nissan Motor India, and Mahindra’s Trucks and Buses on Saturday reported robust sales in the month of October, driven by strong festive buying due to GST reforms.

Kia India achieved its best-ever monthly sales performance in October, with 29,556 units since entering the Indian market.

With a robust 30 per cent year-on-year increase over the 22,735 units sold in October 2024 marking an unprecedented sales milestone, this achievement underscores Kia’s strong and sustained momentum in India’s competitive automotive landscape, the company said in a statement.

Skoda sold 8,252 units in October, which is its highest-ever monthly sales. Nissan Motor reported consolidated sales of 9,675 units, marking a 45 per cent month-on-month growth, and Mahindra and Mahindra’s overall sales, including exports in the Trucks and Buses business, stood at 2,034 units.

Between January and October, Skoda sold 61,607 cars, hitting an all-time high annual sales in just 10 months. The growth was driven by Skoda’s first-ever sub-4m SUV, the Kylaq, with steady demand for the Kodiaq, sustained contributions from the Kushaq and Slavia.

Nissan Motor reported that its performance reflected a strong festive demand for the New Nissan Magnite during Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali, complemented by the positive impact of the GST rate reduction announced by the Government of India.

Domestic wholesale stood at 2,402 units, supported by robust demand for the New Nissan Magnite, while exports reached 7273 units, reinforcing Nissan India’s position as a global export hub. The company recently celebrated the export of its 1.2 millionth vehicle, strengthening its “Make in India, Make for the World” philosophy.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s overall sales, including exports in the Trucks and Buses business for the month, rose 14 per cent year on year (YOY) to 2,034 units from 1,791 units in the same month a year ago. Mahindra’s Trucks & Buses business comprises of Mahindra Trucks & Buses division (MTBD) and SML Mahindra Limited (SML).

GST 2.0 brought small cars and two-wheelers up to 350 cc to an 18 per cent slab, and introduced a 40 per cent flat rate for large cars, eliminating the previous separate compensation cess. This change makes cars more affordable, with small cars and large SUVs seeing price reductions, and has spurred a surge in sales and enquiries, especially with the festive season.