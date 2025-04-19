Avesh Khan Shines as LSG Edge Out RR by 2 Runs in Last-Over Thriller

In a nail-biting finish at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) held their nerve to defeat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by just 2 runs in the 36th match of the IPL 2025 season. Pacer Avesh Khan emerged as the match-winner with three crucial wickets that turned the tide in LSG’s favour.

Markram and Badoni Anchor LSG Innings

After being put in to bat, LSG posted a competitive total of 180/5. Aiden Markram played a classy knock of 66, while Ayush Badoni contributed a steady 50. The duo stitched together a valuable 76-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Abdul Samad’s quick-fire 30* towards the end added the final flourish.

Jaiswal Leads RR Chase; Young Vaibhav Impresses

Rajasthan Royals got off to a strong start in their chase, thanks to a fluent 74 from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Riyan Parag (39) provided solid support in the middle, while 14-year-old debutant Vaibhav Suryavanshi dazzled again, scoring 34 and keeping RR in the hunt until the final overs.

Avesh Khan Turns the Match Around

Just as Rajasthan seemed poised for victory, Avesh Khan delivered a match-winning spell, finishing with figures of 3/37. His wickets of Jaiswal, Parag, and Hetmyer were pivotal, as RR fell short at 178/5 by the end of their 20 overs.

Brief Scores:

Lucknow Super Giants: 180/5 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 66, Ayush Badoni 50, Abdul Samad 30*; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/31)

Rajasthan Royals: 178/5 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 74, Vaibhav Suryavanshi 34, Riyan Parag 39; Avesh Khan 3/37)

The win boosts LSG’s position on the points table, while RR will rue missed opportunities and look to bounce back in their next outing.