Avinash Group of Institutions holds “Snatakotsav 2025” Graduation Ceremony

Hyderabad: The Avinash Group of Institutions (AGI) celebrated its annual graduation ceremony, “Snatakotsav 2025,” in a grand manner at Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad. Over 2,000 students from the 2022–2025 batch received their degrees.

Dr. Avinash Brahmadevara, Chairman of AGI, urged graduates to pursue their careers with perseverance and integrity. Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, attended as the Chief Guest, while CMA Dr. Gaddam Naresh Reddy, Registrar of Osmania University, was the Guest of Honour.

K. Meghavarsha Reddy (LB Nagar) was declared the Group Topper, followed by Proddutoori Tanusri Shalini (Secunderabad) and Meghna Sardiwal (Himayatnagar). Gold medals and certificates of excellence were presented to meritorious students.

Established in 2013, AGI has grown to 12 campuses, offering diverse programs in commerce, management, and professional courses. The event reflected AGI’s commitment to producing skilled and ethical leaders for the future.