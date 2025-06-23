Awami League Says People in July Movement Shouldn’t Be Called Martyrs, Blames Yunus Govt for Spreading Lies

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s ruling party, the Awami League, has fiercely condemned the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus for issuing an ordinance to commemorate the July 2024 movement, calling it a “conspiracy against the Constitution” and an attempt to distort the country’s history.

Ordinance No. 30: A “Political Propaganda Document”

The Awami League, led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, criticized Ordinance No. 30 of 2025 which aims to recognize and preserve the ideals of the July 2024 movement, labelling it as a “carefully crafted political propaganda document.”

The ordinance seeks to grant state recognition to those injured and killed during the July protests, provide welfare to their families, and establish the term “July Fighters”—a move the Awami League says undermines the spirit of the 1971 Liberation War.

“No Martyrdom for Conspiracies” – Awami League Reacts

In a strongly worded statement, the Awami League said:

“Labeling those who died in the July clashes as ‘martyrs’ is an insult to the Constitution and to Liberation War martyrs. The term ‘Shaheed’ is sacred and reserved for those who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence.”

The party also questioned the nature of the violence, stating that many victims suffered sniper-like wounds, which could not have been caused by standard police firearms. Citing forensic analysis and medical expert opinions, the Awami League hinted at foreign or rogue military involvement.

Allegations of a “Silent Coup” Backed by Foreign Agendas

The Awami League has long alleged that the July 2024 movement was a foreign-backed plot disguised as a youth-led revolution. It described the movement as a “media-fueled operation orchestrated by NGOs and corporate lobbies” to destabilize Sheikh Hasina’s government.

“There was no real mass uprising,” the statement read. “It was a silent coup, with Muhammad Yunus at the center, openly stating that even without popular support, he had international connections.”

“July Fighters” Term Deemed a Threat to National Legacy

The Ordinance introduces a new term—“July Fighters”—which the Awami League argues is a direct threat to the legacy of the Muktijoddhas (Liberation War Fighters).

“Creating a new class of state-recognized fighters is a political strategy to rewrite history and reward conspirators. This is a direct attempt to establish a parallel administrative system aligned with foreign interests,” the party stated.

The party further alleged that this system is being pushed by “Yunus-aligned anti-liberation elements” composed of opportunists from both the left and right political spectrums.

Call for Immediate Repeal of Ordinance No. 30

The Awami League has formally demanded the immediate repeal of the ordinance and a ban on all political terms like “July Martyr” and “July Fighter.” It insists that the ideals of the 1971 Liberation War remain the only legitimate national ideology.