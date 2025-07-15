Awami League Says Yunus Is Ignoring the Violence Happening Across Bangladesh

Dhaka: The Awami League has launched a scathing attack on Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor of the interim government of Bangladesh, citing a surge in violent crime and the deteriorating law and order situation across the country. The criticism comes amidst a rise in reports of murders, rapes, mob lynching, extortion, and land grabbing, sparking fear and outrage among citizens.

Awami League Highlights Alarming Crime Wave Since Hasina’s Exit

The Awami League stated that since the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has seen a sharp increase in violent crimes. The party cited the gruesome murder of Moyna Begum and her two children in Bhaluka upazila, Mymensingh district, as a symbol of the worsening situation. The victims were found with their throats slit, sending shockwaves across the nation.

“Yet, interim government head Muhammad Yunus shockingly claims there is no deterioration in law and order,” the party said in a statement.

Rising Murder Statistics Contradict Yunus’ Claims

According to crime statistics from the Police Headquarters analyzed by Prothom Alo, murder cases have steadily increased over the first half of 2025:

January – 294 murders

– 294 murders February – 300

– 300 March – 316

– 316 April – 338

– 338 May – 341

– 341 June – 344

This data contradicts Yunus’ recent social media statement where he claimed “major crimes remain stable” and accused the media of spreading panic.

Brutal Killings and Assaults Fuel Public Outrage

Public anger has escalated following the lynching of scrap trader Lal Chand Sohag in Dhaka. Media reports claim BNP-affiliated individuals stripped him, beat him with stones, and danced on his body after killing him over an extortion-related dispute.

In another horrifying case, a Hindu woman was gang raped in her own home in Cumilla district last month. The attackers, reportedly linked to BNP, filmed the act and shared the footage online.

Despite such incidents, Chief Advisor Yunus continues to downplay the crime wave, stating that only a “few categories of crime have increased.”

Awami League Demands Accountability and Protection for Citizens

The Awami League emphasized that the government’s denial of the crisis is worsening public insecurity and encouraging lawlessness. Rights groups have also warned of growing impunity, particularly as attacks on journalists, minorities, and political workers go unchecked.

“Since the Yunus-led government took power in August 2024, unprovoked violence against police, media, and Hindus has gone unpunished,” the party added.

Reports have surfaced of: