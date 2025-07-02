Awami League Slams Yunus-Led Govt: ‘Bangladesh Is in Brutal Anarchy’

Dhaka: The Awami League, Bangladesh’s leading political opposition party, has issued a scathing report detailing alleged human rights violations and violence under the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. The party claims that Bangladesh is facing a brutal collapse of law and order, calling the nation “blood-stained” and gripped by fear.

According to the data shared by the Awami League, June 2025 alone witnessed 63 reported rapes, including 17 gang rapes. Among the victims were 7 women or girls with disabilities, 19 children, and 23 teenage girls. The party also documented 39 cases of sexual harassment and 51 physical assaults on women, blaming the current regime for failing to ensure basic safety and justice.

Mob Lynchings and Unidentified Bodies Add to National Chaos

Highlighting the rise in mob violence, the Awami League claimed that 41 lynching incidents occurred in the past month, leading to 10 deaths and 47 serious injuries, often based on rumors or political identity.

Furthermore, 49 unidentified bodies were discovered in rivers, fields, and roadside areas, which the party says underscores the breakdown of law enforcement and the “culture of impunity” under the Yunus-led administration.

“This is no longer a nation of law—it is a nation of mobs and fear,” the party stated.

Allegations Linked to Political Violence

The Awami League also drew attention to the brutal gang rape of a Hindu woman in Cumilla, reportedly committed by individuals with links to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). The incident, captured and circulated on video, has fueled public outrage and intensified demands for accountability.

Legal experts like Shahdeen Malik, a senior Supreme Court lawyer, have echoed concerns, noting that the surge in violence is a direct result of state inaction and internal governmental instability.

Calls for Accountability and Justice

The Awami League has openly questioned the leadership and legitimacy of the interim government, demanding to know who will be held accountable for the deteriorating situation. The party has called for immediate action to restore justice, safety, and rule of law in the country.

With ongoing protests and public unrest, the future of governance in Bangladesh remains uncertain as citizens demand answers for the rising violence, especially against women and marginalized communities.