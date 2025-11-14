Awareness on Type-1 Diabetes for Children

Innovative program held at GVK Health Hub

Event began with a two-hour Diabetes Walk

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Diabetes Day and Children’s Day, GVK Health Hub organized a unique awareness program for children affected by Type-1 diabetes. Individuals who were diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes during childhood—yet successfully managed it over the years and are now leading healthy lives, even married—interacted with children who are newly diagnosed and facing challenges.

These individuals shared their personal journeys, explaining how they have been managing Type-1 diabetes since the age of four or five. They spoke in detail about lifestyle habits, what to eat and avoid, and how they overcame daily struggles, providing valuable guidance to young children who often lack adequate awareness.

Earlier in the day, a Diabetes Walk was held from KBR Park at 6:30 AM, concluding at GVK Health Hub by 8:30 AM.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. NG Shastri, Medical Director, GVK Diabetes Centre, said:

“Diabetes affects blood vessels, leading to early onset of heart and kidney complications. India has unfortunately become the diabetes capital of the world. This walk was organized to spread awareness among the public about the seriousness of the disease.”

Free treatment and medical check-ups were provided for children with Type-1 diabetes as part of the event. Consultant General Physician Dr. Shiva, along with several doctors and staff members, also participated in the program.

