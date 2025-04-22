IPL 2025: Axar Patel Wins Toss, Delhi Capitals Elect to Bowl First Against LSG

Lucknow: Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Axar Patel won the toss and chose to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

This is the second face-off between the two teams this season. In their previous encounter in Vizag, DC pulled off a thrilling one-wicket win over LSG. Currently, Delhi Capitals are placed second on the IPL 2025 points table with five wins in seven matches, while LSG sit at fifth with 10 points, following a nail-biting win against Rajasthan Royals where Avesh Khan defended 9 runs in the final over.

Playing XIs for LSG vs DC

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

Impact Player: Ayush Badoni

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (w), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar

Captains Speak

Rishabh Pant (LSG):

“Definitely would’ve bowled first too. The pitch starts slow but improves as the match progresses. My hand is fine now. The key while batting first is to not lose too many wickets early on.”

Axar Patel (DC):

“We’ll bowl. It’s a red soil wicket and dew affected the last game as well. We want to build on what we did right and work on areas we need to improve. Mohit Sharma is out, Chameera comes in.”

With both teams eyeing a crucial win in the playoff race, this encounter promises high-voltage action.