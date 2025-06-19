Axiom-4 Mission to ISS Rescheduled for June 22, 2025: All You Need to Know

New Delhi: The highly anticipated Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) has officially been rescheduled to launch on June 22, 2025, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed. After facing a series of technical setbacks, weather delays, and safety concerns, the international crew is now preparing for a successful liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Multiple Delays Plagued the Axiom-4 Mission

Originally slated for May 29, the Axiom-4 mission was delayed multiple times due to various technical and operational challenges:

May 29 : Postponed due to electrical harness issues in the Crew Dragon Module

: Postponed due to electrical harness issues in the June 8 : Rescheduled but delayed again due to bad weather and incomplete Falcon-9 launch vehicle readiness

: Rescheduled but delayed again due to and incomplete Subsequent issues: Oxygen leak, engine actuator anomalies during hot fire tests, and a leak in the Zvezda module aboard the ISS

These issues triggered joint safety reviews by ISRO, NASA, Roscosmos, and other partner agencies, prompting comprehensive repair and verification protocols.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Launch in India Set for June 27: Expected Specs, Price and More

A Unique International Collaboration

The Axiom-4 mission is a hallmark of global space collaboration, bringing together astronauts from India, Poland, Hungary, and the United States:

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla : Representing India’s Gaganyan program

: Representing Peggy Whitson : Former NASA astronaut and Axiom-4 Mission Commander

: Former and Axiom-4 Astronauts from Hungary and Poland participating in scientific research and space diplomacy

This 14-day manned mission aims to perform advanced scientific experiments aboard the ISS, focusing on human spaceflight, microgravity biology, and international research initiatives.

ISS Safety Concerns Prompted Further Delay

A critical air leak in the Zvezda Service Module of the ISS was flagged on June 11 by ISRO and NASA, prompting urgent repairs by the Russian space agency Roscosmos. The leak required in-situ sealing and low-temperature testing to ensure the structural integrity of the ISS before the launch could proceed safely.

June 22 Launch Confirmed, June 23 as Backup

ISRO stated that the June 22 launch date was finalized after assessing:

Falcon-9 rocket and Crew Dragon technical readiness

Favorable ascent weather conditions

Crew health during pre-launch quarantine

Successful repairs and safety clearance from the ISS side

A backup launch window on June 23 has also been secured in case of last-minute issues.

Global Cooperation in Space: What Axiom-4 Represents

The Axiom-4 mission exemplifies the growing trend of private-public and international partnerships in space exploration. With support from Axiom Space, NASA, SpaceX, and ISRO, this mission showcases the future of commercial spaceflight and cross-border scientific collaboration.

As space agencies and private firms increasingly work together, missions like Axiom-4 pave the way for a more inclusive and innovative space ecosystem.