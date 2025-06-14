Axiom Space to fly Shubhanshu Shukla to space station on June 19: ISRO

In a major development, US-based Axiom Space is now set to send Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS) on June 19, 2025, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This mission marks a historic milestone as Shukla becomes the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS and only the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma’s 1984 flight.

Launch Postponed Due to Technical Issues

Shukla’s flight was initially scheduled for June 11 but faced multiple postponements due to technical concerns related to the ISS’s Zvezda module. A leak was detected in the propulsion bay during a pre-launch test, prompting further assessments.

ISRO stated, “Axiom Space has informed that they are working closely with NASA to assess the pressure anomaly in the Zvezda Service Module onboard the International Space Station.”

Falcon 9 Launch Vehicle Issue Resolved

During a coordination meeting between ISRO, Axiom Space, and SpaceX, it was confirmed that the liquid oxygen leak observed in the Falcon 9 launch vehicle was successfully resolved. “Axiom Space is now targeting June 19, 2025, for the launch of the Ax-04 mission,” ISRO confirmed.

Shubhanshu Shukla to Conduct Groundbreaking Research

Once aboard the ISS, Shubhanshu Shukla will lead pioneering experiments focusing on food and space nutrition. These studies are being conducted under a collaboration between ISRO, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), and NASA.

The research will explore the effects of microgravity and space radiation on edible microalgae, which hold high potential as nutrient-rich food sources for long-duration space missions. Scientists will evaluate key growth parameters, transcriptomic, proteomic, and metabolomic changes in different algal species in space compared to their behavior on Earth.

International Crew for Ax-04 Mission

Shukla will serve as the mission’s pilot alongside Commander Peggy Whitson from the United States. The mission also includes Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary, who will serve as mission specialists.

ISRO Reaffirms Commitment to Mission Safety

ISRO has reiterated its commitment to mission safety and continued coordination with international partners. This mission represents a significant step forward for India in its expanding space program and international collaborations.