Ayan Mukerji on ‘War 2’: “Core of This Movie is a Powerful and Dramatic Story”

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji recently opened up about what inspires him the most about his upcoming film War 2, highlighting its gripping story and the stellar performances of lead actors Hrithik Roshan and NTR.

Sharing the Journey on Instagram

Ayan took to Instagram to share several behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of War 2, along with a heartfelt note. The post, titled “Exciting Times,” came after the recent teaser release and just 12 weeks before the movie hits theatres.

“With the release of our movie’s teaser a few days ago, and 12 weeks to go before our big beautiful movie hits theatres, feels like the right time for me to share some thoughts…” Ayan wrote.

A Story That Surprised and Inspired

The director revealed what truly drew him to the project—its powerful narrative.

“While our movie has so much to offer our audiences with its big-screen spectacle energy, today I want to draw attention to what inspires me most about War 2…”

He described being surprised by the depth of the script the first time he read it:

“That the core of this movie is a very powerful and dramatic story—which really surprised me the first time I heard its script, and has been extremely exciting (and challenging) for me to bring to life.”

A Deeper Dive into the Spy Universe

Mukerji emphasized that beyond its action, War 2 offers a rich narrative experience that pushes the boundaries of the spy universe genre.

“I am longing for everyone to experience the actual journey of this movie’s story—which I believe to be a new and deeper dive into the spy universe genre!”

Acknowledging the Team

In his post, Ayan expressed deep gratitude to the team behind War 2. He especially praised producer Aditya Chopra, lead actors Hrithik Roshan and NTR, and co-star Kiara Advani.

“With a special mention here to my lovely Kiara who is a ray of sunshine in the movie and a dear friend in my life today…”

He also expressed admiration for Aditya Chopra’s leadership:

“The absolutely amazing leadership of Mr. Aditya Chopra—from whom I have learnt so much over the last two years.”

Celebrating the Lead Duo

Ayan was particularly excited about the performances by Hrithik Roshan and NTR:

“I cannot wait for the audiences to experience the magical work that these two giants have created in War 2… not just with their mega movie-star energy but with the drama and depth they have brought to their characters!”

Countdown to Release

The film is set to hit theatres on August 14, 2025, which also happens to be Ayan Mukerji’s birthday eve.